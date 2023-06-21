TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) is dealing with damage after Sunday's severe storm and with a performance set for Friday, the show must go on.
On Sunday, crews walking around Tulsa's Performing Arts Center witnessed the wind knock down doors, blowing debris everywhere.
FOX23 spoke with Amanda Nichols with PAC on not only the building damage but their extensive art collection.
"We never lost electricity so we were able to get the Lion King loaded out and on to their next stop. Unfortunately, we do have a very extensive art collection in our building some of which is houses in the hallways so there's some damages to our artwork so we'll have professionals in to assess," said Nichols.
Nichols says the Lion King's crews are okay and no one was injured, even though though doors were busted, she says artwork is irreplaceable.
"We can replace the doors but the artwork is really what we're most upset about," said Nichols.
The PAC is having a Beetles tribute this Friday. Nichols says they are focused on getting things together to still have that performance.