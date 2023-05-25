Tulsa Parks open water playgrounds and splash pads for the summer

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks will open its water playgrounds and splash pads on Friday for the summer season.
This summer season Tulsa Parks will also open its newly renovated pool that features a zero entry, 4,103 square-foot pool with four swim lanes, a 29-foot-long slide, ADA entrances, and a large sun shelter.
To celebrate the reopening of the Reed Park Pool, Tulsa Parks is hosting a Splash Bash on Saturday, June 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission will be free.
Here are the Tulsa Parks Pools' regular schedules:
- Berry Pool, 5002 N. Wheeling Ave., Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lacy Pool, 2134 N. Madison Pl., Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Reed Pool, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., Wednesday – Monday, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Whiteside Pool, 4013 S. Pittsburg Ave., Wednesday – Monday, Noon to 6 p.m.
- McClure Pool, 7440 E. 7th St., Tuesday – Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m.
Multi-visit pool passes will be available for Lacy, Reed, and McClure Pools.
- Lacy Park Pool passes are $8 for ten visits.
- Reed Park Pool passes are $15 for ten visits.
- McClure Pool passes are $20 for ten visits.
Pool passes are being sold exclusively at Tulsa Parks Pools. No season-long passes will be offered for the 2023 swim season, and any unused visits will expire at the end of the season.
Admission to Berry and Whiteside pools will be free.
Due to staffing shortages this season, pool rentals will be available on a limited basis and only during the regular pool schedule.
For information about rental availability, costs, or other questions you can email aquatics@cityoftulsa.org.
Click here for more details on pool passes, schedules and more summer activities.