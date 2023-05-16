Tulsa organization to receive recognition, funding from former President Obama

TULSA, Okla. − Former President Barack Obama will soon recognize Tulsa as a 'model community" for the My Brother's Keeper Alliance.
Impact Tulsa, who collaborates with My Brother's Keeper, confirmed the initial report that was released last week.
Along with the national recognition, My Brother's Keeper will receive access to coaching, support, peer-to-peer learning, and an $800,000 grant.
The resources are funded by The Obama Foundation.
Tulsa joins nearly 250 other model communities within the nation, which supports young men of color by building safe and support communities.
This is a developing story.