TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit that typically gives away free food, is also giving away school supplies on Thursday.
La Cosecha is hosting its Back 2 School Bash near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The nonprofit is giving away more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies and resources to get kids ready for the new school year.
La Cosecha holds drive-thru food giveaways every Thursday, and serves about 1,000 families per week.
Back 2 School Bash
Hosted by La Cosecha/The Harvest with Joy In The Cause
10811 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK, 74146
Thursday 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.