Tulsa native speaks to FOX23 about her Mt. Everest hike

TULSA, Okla. — Laura Chaney is a hiker who recently came back to Tulsa with photos of snow-covered mountains.
Chaney spent 11 days hiking the Mount Everest base camp.
“It was definitely very challenging," Chaney said. "It was the most beautiful views I’ve ever seen."
The last few days of the trek were chilly, since she was hiking through a blizzard.
“It had been snowing for a long time, we had been climbing over the icy boulders for a lot of hours but we made it,” Chaney said.
Chaney trained for the base camp trek with a group of women called the "Hiker Babes."
“We actually met on Turkey Mountain, I started here,” Chaney said.
Now, Chaney is addicted to the trails.
“Next climb is Kilimanjaro," she said. "I want to summit that"
Chaney is now training to hike Kilimanjaro with other hiker babes by utilizing trails in Tulsa and Arkansas.
“I’ll probably do the 7-day trek and that one you do carry all of your stuff and stay in tents,” Chaney said.
Chaney recommends hiking for anyone and says Turkey Mountain is a great place to start.