Golf in Tulsa
 
Tuesday morning, the two organizations announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding that the two would merge to form a global golf giant. In the past two years, Tulsa has hosted both leagues and seen massive crowds turn out to take part in the action.
 
"Between the fans support and the corporate support, I think we're going to be a place this new organization is going to be more than eager to come back to," said Tulsa Regional Tourism Executive Vice President and COO Justin McLaughlin said.
 
McLaughlin said both organizations independently really enjoyed their time and the support they got when they held events in Tulsa, and he believed no matter what the final details of the deal will be, the newly merged operation will still have Tulsa on its radar.
 
FOX23 has found two schools of thought when speaking with golfers about the merger. In one group, some are concerned since LIV and PGA won't be two separate entities, there will be fewer events to attend around the world, let alone coming to Tulsa. Another way some are thinking about the announcement is that no matter how many events come to Tulsa in the future, it will be a larger event with all of the best golfers competing under one roof. That also means, bigger events when they happen with more people, more excitement, and more action.
 
"I think they're a really great fit, and they compliment each other," said Justin Haase, center manager and director of instruction at GolfTec in south Tulsa.
 
Haase who attended both LIV and PGA events in the Tulsa metro recently said he found out the news like many people when a news flash came across the screen on national sports networks, and he's eager to see what the merger brings.
 
LIV finished a tournament at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow last month, and the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hill Golf and Country Club in the summer of 2022.
 
"We are a golf town, and they like the energy we give and the excitement we bring in just having them here," McLaughlin said. "We don't have any thing finalized yet when it comes to another tournament, but we're eager to see what the new organization has in mind when this is all finished with later."
 
With there being tension between the two leagues not just over TV broadcast rights but some golfers refused or couldn't play for one league over the other, and questions over human rights by LIV's Saudi royal family backing, there's been a divide in the sport. Because of that, some of the best athletes in the sport have been divided and not really allowed to compete against each other in order to honor their commitments to each league. Now athletes once forced to stay apart could compete against each other once the merger is finalized.
 
"I think we're going to see some really great matchups again," said Haase.

