TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's mayor, more city councilors and city staff are being added to an Open Meeting Act lawsuit. The allegations stem from a city council meeting on March 22.
In the original lawsuit filed, documents said Tulsa city councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Laura Bellis sent and received text messages during a city council meeting.
Attorney Ronald Durbin II, representing Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Freeman Culver, said the messages were about $10 million for Gilcrease housing. Bellis replied calling it "ridiculous." Hall-Harper received the texts in a group chat, but did not respond.
"They're discussing them on cellphone calls, on meetings amongst each other, on text message chains. That's how they're discussing city business and it's an absolute violation," Durbin said.
He said on Friday, he amended the original lawsuit with the three councilors and added Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief of Staff Blake Ewing and city councilors Jeannie Cue and Chris Bengel.
Durbin said they also violated the Opening Meeting Act by having discussions outside of public meetings regarding city business. Durbin said he's asking for the court to take a look at items passed with their names attached to it.
"We are going to depose all of them. We are going to get into all of their communications about all of the said pieces of city business, and I would remind people the remedy for violation is to invalidate the action taken," said Durbin. "What we are going to be seeking is every action the city has taken, we are going to ask the court to invalidate it and ask everything to be undone and cause a big mess."
Bengel said in an email, "Unfortunately, I'm not aware of how I'm specifically involved as a party to this. I wasn't contacted before being added. Without having the information of claims leveled against me, I think it would be negligent of me to comment or speculate on the pending litigation."
FOX23 asked the City of Tulsa for comment, they replied they do not comment on pending litigation. No court date is set.