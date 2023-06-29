TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's mayor said he's authorized city attorneys to request a U.S. Supreme Court hearing to clarify how to proceed after a case was heard in appellate court involving a Tulsa speeding ticket.
The U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of tribal jurisdiction on Wednesday in Hooper v. Tulsa, which looked at a speeding ticket the Tulsa Police Department issued to Justin Hooper in 2018.
The issue being appealed wasn't about the ticket itself, which Hooper paid at the time, but about the issue of tribal jurisdiction.
Hooper is a member of the Choctaw Tribe and was pulled over in the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation. The court ruled the City of Tulsa does not have jurisdiction over municipal violations made by tribal members on tribal land.
"Today I have authorized our attorneys to request that the United States Supreme Court hear this case and give all parties clarity so we can move forward," said Mayor G.T. Bynum on social media. "As we have with their other rulings, we will honor whatever the courts decide. But we need to know what federal law allows."
Bynum said the city has been seeking clarity on the issue of jurisdiction since the McGirt decision was handed down by the Supreme Court three years ago, which said much of eastern Oklahoma is still considered tribal land.
Bynum said the high court is the last venue left to clear up existing issues.
"I respect the sovereignty of our tribal nations, as I respect the sovereignty of the United States of America and the State of Oklahoma. I want us to do the right thing here in Tulsa," said Bynum. "That requires legal clarity and a desire to work together in the best interests of the people we serve. I am committed to both."