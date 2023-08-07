Tulsa man with Down syndrome is first in Oklahoma to use device that treats sleep apnea

TULSA, Okla. -- Curtis Bradshaw has spent his life participating in community theatre programs and proving that down syndrome doesn’t hold him back.
Now, he is opening doors for people with central processing sleep apnea.
"This is still an experiment because we believe Curtis to be the first person with down syndrome to receive this device and we know he's the first person in Oklahoma to receive this device," said Deborah Love Bradshaw, Curtis’s mother.
Deborah says Curtis was diagnosed with central processing sleep apnea two years ago. It is common for people with down syndrome to have a form of sleep apnea. Generally, sleep apnea is treated with a CPAP. But after struggling with it for moths, Curtis and Deborah realized the CPAP wasn’t going to work.
Deborah and Curtis applied for the INSPIRE, a device used to treat obstructive sleep apnea, but that device doesn’t work on people with central processing sleep apnea. They were told his condition would eventually kill him.
“The initial physician that we saw said there’s nothing you can do. I’m sorry this condition is often fatal but there’s nothing you can do,” said Bradshaw.
For Bradshaw this was the worst news imaginable.
“I cannot tell you how discouraged I was on the day I was told there’s nothing that can be done,” said Bradshaw.
That’s when another doctor stepped up and suggested a device called the remede. The remede is a pacemaker and neurostimulator that is surgically placed in a patients chest.
"It gives little impulses to suggest that his diaphragm breathe so when his brain forgets to breathe his body will now remind him to breathe," said Bradshaw.
With few options left, Deborah and Curtis agreed to try it.
"I wasn't sure what to expect. I was a little bit nervous," said Bradshaw.
Now, months later, Deborah says the device is working.
"This is a lifesaving device this absolutely is the difference between life and death," said Bradshaw.
For Deborah, this device is more than an experiment, it is saving her son's life.
"I am so thankful that Dr. B decided that Curtis would be the first recipient in the state of Oklahoma for the remede because it will help so many others. If it works for him, so many people will be blessed by this," said Bradshaw.
Curtis says he doesn’t really notice the device, only when something irritates his scar.
They both hope it will be a log term solution and that their journey will raise awareness about the device and how it affects people with down syndrome.