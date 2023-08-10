TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man claimed a $1-million Mega Millions prize Wednesday.
The Oklahoma Lottery said a man named Larry claimed the winnings at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center in Oklahoma City.
Larry bought the ticket at the QuikTrip at East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Lottery said when Larry checked his ticket Saturday morning, he thought he had won $10,000. But when he went to Oklahoma City to claim his prize, he was told it was actually a $1 million-dollar prize.
The ticket was purchased for the $1.35-billion drawing on Friday. A lottery player in Florida won the $1.58-billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday.
Larry is the Oklahoma Lottery’s 79th millionaire.