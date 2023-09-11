A Tulsa man who lives in Europe will drive 1,500 miles next month to deliver ambulances to Ukraine.
Luc Tomasino lives in London.
He will be driving in that convoy on October 1. He said that the trip will take three days to Kiev and Lviv.
Tomasino grew up in Tulsa. He attended school at Holland Hall. He’s been working in Europe as an international growth executive for about 30 years.
Tomasino has partnered with the humanitarian group Medical Life Lines Ukraine. It is a charity in the UK. Since February 2022, the nonprofit has delivered 33 ambulances, one crane and 17 generators.
Tomasino’s convoy will have four ambulances, bringing the total to 37.
Tomasino said in our interview that Russian forces continue targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. He said the attacks put a huge strain on health services in Ukraine.
“When you see what’s going on in Ukraine, we’re all human beings. We’re all citizens of the world, and this is the right thing to do is to help them and get them to win, and push Russia back to where they belong,” Tomasino said.
He said that the need for ambulances is continuous.
“They bomb them and then they wait for the ambulances to arrive and the medical people to arrive. And then they wait about 20-30 minutes and then they do another salvo of missiles to destroy the ambulances,” he said.
You can donate here Fundraiser by Frank Lavin : Ambulances for Ukraine to support the delivery of ambulances to Ukraine.