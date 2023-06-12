Tulsa man stabbed after answering his front door

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man was rushed into surgery after he was stabbed at his midtown home.
Officers responded to a home near E. 27th Place on Saturday afternoon. Police said the victim answered the door and was immediately stabbed in the chest with a weapon.
There were several other people inside the house at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was hurt.
Witnesses said that the suspect was using a wheelchair, but "didn't need it." No arrests have been made.
Investigators believe the victim's heart was punctured. He has not yet been identified.
If you have any information, call Tulsa police.