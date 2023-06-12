Tulsa man stabbed after answering his front door

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man was rushed into surgery after he was stabbed at his midtown home.

Officers responded to a home near E. 27th Place on Saturday afternoon. Police said the victim answered the door and was immediately stabbed in the chest with a weapon.

There were several other people inside the house at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was hurt. 

Witnesses said that the suspect was using a wheelchair, but "didn't need it." No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the victim's heart was punctured. He has not yet been identified.

If you have any information, call Tulsa police. 

More News