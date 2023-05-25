TULSA, Okla. — Miguel Perez didn’t always live alone in this mobile home.
“They were outside and they were hitting the door,” he said.
He tells me, on May 9, he woke up to drug agents knocking on his door then breaching inside.
“They asked for my name,” he said.
According to federal court documents, the man living in one of the rooms was Isaac Joel Ramirez Flores and who had been selling narcotics since losing his sheetrock job three to four months ago.
Perez says he didn’t know that’s what was going on in the other room.
“He was talking to me a lot when he was here,” Perez explained.
But never about what agents say they found in this room.
Perez says he was just trying to make some extra money by renting out a room and went online to find a good fit and thought he found one.
In the rented out bedroom, court documents say agents found 300 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, two and a half pounds of M-30 pills containing suspected fentanyl, almost two pounds of methamphetamine and nearly four pounds of heroin.
Court documents also say they found money in the closet of the bedroom.
The affidavit says Perez was not arrested, but his roommate was.
“He was cool but I did not know that,” Perez said. “Now I know."
Perez says agents also took money that was his from his car.
“Why are you taking my money?” he asked.