TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced for multiple crimes, including the brutal rape of an elderly woman.
Elga Harper was found guilty on multiple charges, including aggravated sexual abuse, earlier this year. A federal judge sentenced him to life in prison on July 27.
“Elga Harper violently beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home for four hours,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The victim bravely faced her attacker and testified; and through her perseverance, strength and courage, justice was served in this case.”
Prosecutors said Harper had previously worked at the victim's home as a handyman. Several months after their last meeting, Harper returned to the victim's home and viciously assaulted her.
The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victim's Unit handled the investigation. Harper was tried in federal court because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation.