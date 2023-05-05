Tulsa man convicted of child pornography, child sex abuse sentenced to 15 years in prison

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man convicted on child abuse and child pornography charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Christopher Bartley was initially arrested last June. Prosecutors said Bartley was hiding a 16-year-old girl who had runaway from her home.
Bartley told the teenager that he was an officer with the Tulsa Police Department and a U.S. Marshal. He was taken into custody and charged with harboring a runaway juvenile, impersonating a police officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Shortly after bonding out of jail, Bartley traveled to Newport Beach, California. Officers there called the Tulsa Police Department, saying Bartley was in the area and asking for resources for homeless outreach.
When Newport Beach officers approached Bartley, he was with the teenager he was harboring in Tulsa. Bartley was arrested and charged with harboring a juvenile runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sex crimes involving a minor.
Officers found child pornography on Bartley's phone, so an additional charge of possession of child pornography was added to his list of charges.
Bartley will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.