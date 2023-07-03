Warning: this article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

UPDATE (07/03; 7:42 p.m.) — Damon Dozier has been charged with two counts of first degree rape and two counts of lewd molestation. His arraignment is set for Wednesday, July 5. 

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man has been arrested after police say he raped two teenagers and sexually assaulted a third. 

The first attack happened on June 12. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, said she ran away from a group home when she was picked up by a man near 51st and Harvard. She said the man drove to a nearby area and raped her. 

Two days later, officers responded to another report of a rape and assault. This time, two 14-year-old girls ran away from the same group home. The girls said the man picked them up and took them swimming. 

Damon Dozier

Courtesy: Tulsa County jail

Then, the victims say the man sexually assaulted one and raped another.

Officers arrested Damon Dozier on Tuesday. He faces two counts of first-degree rape of a minor (after former conviction of a felony) and two counts of lewd molestation of a minor (after former conviction of a felony).

Dozier remains jailed under a $2 million bond. 

Investigators believe that there could be more victims in connection to Dozier. If you have any information, call 918-596-9222.

