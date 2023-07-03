Warning: this article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.
UPDATE (07/03; 7:42 p.m.) — Damon Dozier has been charged with two counts of first degree rape and two counts of lewd molestation. His arraignment is set for Wednesday, July 5.
TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man has been arrested after police say he raped two teenagers and sexually assaulted a third.
The first attack happened on June 12. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, said she ran away from a group home when she was picked up by a man near 51st and Harvard. She said the man drove to a nearby area and raped her.
Two days later, officers responded to another report of a rape and assault. This time, two 14-year-old girls ran away from the same group home. The girls said the man picked them up and took them swimming.
Then, the victims say the man sexually assaulted one and raped another.
Officers arrested Damon Dozier on Tuesday. He faces two counts of first-degree rape of a minor (after former conviction of a felony) and two counts of lewd molestation of a minor (after former conviction of a felony).
Dozier remains jailed under a $2 million bond.
Investigators believe that there could be more victims in connection to Dozier. If you have any information, call 918-596-9222.