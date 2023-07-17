Newkirk had sent "inappropriate messages and naked pictures," to an inbox he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl.
Instead, he was direct messaging the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Child Predator Unit through an undercover profile of a teen girl, according to TCSO.
Jason Weis is a Tulsa County Sheriff detective who was on the case.
"Initially when I told him my age, a rational adult would stop the conversation," Weis said. "He did not. He continued with the conversation and it escalated to a sexual nature very, very quickly."
Weis portrayed a 14-year-old girl from the Tulsa-area.
"The friend request and the acceptance to when we got the actual first message was just a matter of moments," Weis explained.
He is being charged with three counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child, one count of Solicit Minor for Indecient Exposure/Photos and one count of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor.
"It’s heinous, it’s disturbing and parents should really understand that, for something like this to happen in real life, it would probably have to take weeks and months and even longer to get to where he was and in social media, when people reach out, things can escape within minutes," Weis said.
Weis said it's important for parents to have those difficult conversations with their children in order to protect them.
"Set up a plan at home and don't think it can’t happen to you," he said.
He is currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The Child Predator Unit with TCSO has had over 70 arrests to date.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Heat Advisory Wednesday, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. In
Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and Sequoyah
Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday, from noon today
to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Wednesday, from
noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
