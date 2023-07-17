On Friday, July 14, 51-year-old Michael Newkirk turned himself in to the Tulsa County Jail and was charged with Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a child.

Tulsa County, Okla. -- On Friday, July 14, 51-year-old Michael Newkirk turned himself in to the Tulsa County Jail and was charged with Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a child.

warrant for Newkirk was issued on July 14.

Newkirk had sent "inappropriate messages and naked pictures," to an inbox he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl. 

Instead, he was direct messaging the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Child Predator Unit through an undercover profile of a teen girl, according to TCSO. 

Jason Weis is a Tulsa County Sheriff detective who was on the case.
Jason Weis is a Tulsa County Sheriff detective who was on the case.
 
51-year-old, Charles Newkirk has been arrested for Lewd or Indecent Proposal of a Child. 

PHOTO CREDIT: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page 
"Initially when I told him my age, a rational adult would stop the conversation," Weis said. "He did not. He continued with the conversation and it escalated to a sexual nature very, very quickly."
 
Weis portrayed a 14-year-old girl from the Tulsa-area. 
 
"The friend request and the acceptance to when we got the actual first message was just a matter of moments," Weis explained. 

He is being charged with three counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child, one count of Solicit Minor for Indecient Exposure/Photos and one count of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor.  

"It’s heinous, it’s disturbing and parents should really understand that, for something like this to happen in real life, it would probably have to take weeks and months and even longer to get to where he was and in social media, when people reach out, things can escape within minutes," Weis said.
 
Weis said it's important for parents to have those difficult conversations with their children in order to protect them. 
 
"Set up a plan at home and don't think it can’t happen to you," he said.

He is currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a $250,000 bond. 

The Child Predator Unit with TCSO has had over 70 arrests to date. 

