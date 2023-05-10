Tulsa man arrested for firing gun into air outside laundromat

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they arrested a man for recklessly handling a gun and shooting into the air outside of a north Tulsa laundromat.
Police said, around 6:32 p.m., they got the call about a man shooting into the air outside a laundry business. When they arrived, shell casings were found in the parking lot.
When police interviewed witnesses, they were able to determine a suspect description.
Earlier in the day, police received a call about a fight with a possible gun outside a Tulsa gas station. The suspect with the gun was named Alvin Summers.
Summers matched the description police had made in connection to the laundromat incident and visited the gas station they had seen Summers at previously.
Summers was seen coming from behind the gas station building when police arrived and they took him into custody.
When searching the area, they found a black handgun hidden in some bushes behind the building where Summers was seen exiting.
Summers was booked for possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless discharge.