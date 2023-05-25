Tulsa man arrested for attempting to rob a pawn shop

Cedrick Cole
TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, Tulsa Police arrested a man who entered a pawn shop near 41st and Peoria and tried to take a bracelet.
 
Officers said the suspect, later identified as Cedrick Cole, 19, had asked to look at it and then put it on and tried to leave. 
 
When an employee grabbed the bracelet back, Cole pulled a black pistol with an extended magazine out and pointed it at the employee. 
 
"Being armed with a pistol, pointing it and saying, give me your money, that's attempted armed robbery," said Lt. Justin Ritter.
Cole demanded money from the employee and for them to unlock the door. 

Though the employee opened the cash drawer, once the front door was unlocked, he ran out.

Once the Tulsa Police Robbery Unit received the case, they ran a search warrant and identified the suspect and arrested him. 
 
"Tracked it [suspect's vehicle] down to a house in west Tulsa, did a search warrant and made an arrest," Ritter said. 
 
Cole was arrested for attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

