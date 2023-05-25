Tulsa man arrested for attempting to rob a pawn shop

Cole demanded money from the employee and for them to unlock the door.
Though the employee opened the cash drawer, once the front door was unlocked, he ran out.
Holy Family Cathedral has announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase First Christian Church of Tulsa’s campus on South Boulder Avenue West. Read MoreHoly Family Cathedral to grow Classical School on new campus after purchase of First Christian Church’s Tulsa
The estate of Michael McKee is suing the City of Skiatook for wrongful death a year after he was killed after a police pursuit that ended in Tulsa Memorial Day of last year. Read MoreFamily sues City of Skiatook after man dies during police chase
On Monday, Tulsa Police arrested a man who entered a pawn shop and tried to take a bracelet. Read MoreTulsa man arrested for attempting to rob a pawn shop
Tulsa Parks will open its water playgrounds and splash pads on Friday for the summer season. Read MoreTulsa Parks open water playgrounds and splash pads for the summer
The 77th annual Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo performances are set to get underway on Friday. Read MoreWill Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo performances big draw for Claremore
With the warm weather and Memorial Day weekend approaching, many people are preparing for their trips out to the lake. Read More'Don't become a victim': Army Corps of Engineers ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Miguel Perez didn’t always live alone in this mobile home. Read MoreTulsa man shocked when his roommate is arrested for selling narcotics
On Wednesday, Governor Stitt signed a 'historic' bill for the investment of the state's education. Read MoreGov. Stitt signs 'historic' bill giving tax credits of at least $5k to families
They are opening two new areas at TUL for travelers with special needs. Read MoreTulsa International Airport opens up rooms for special needs travelers
Okla. House of Reps. has voted to override Gov. Stitt's veto of a bill that would have renewed the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA). Read MoreOkla. House of Representatives approves a veto override of OETA
The inmate involved in the May 19 stabbing at a correctional facility in Hominy has died according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODC). Read MoreOne dead after stabbing at Hominy correctional facility
State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the alleged missing federal education grants during Thursday's State Board of Education meeting. Read MoreState Superintendent speaks on rumors involving grants, leaked emails
