Tulsa man accused of manipulating gas pump, stealing $40k worth of diesel

TULSA, Okla. − A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he has stolen $40,000 worth of diesel over the past few months.
Investigators say Yasiel Casa-Almeida used pre-paid gift cards to manipulate diesel pumps at multiple gas stations in Tulsa. By manipulating the fuel pump, Casa-Almeida was able to lower the cost of the fuel.
Casa-Almeida allegedly was able to get hundreds of gallons of diesel while only paying a few dollars.
Investigators say Casa-Almeida used this method several times between March and July. A search warrant found large fuel tanks in Casa-Almeida's garage.
Casa-Almeida will be charged with four counts of larceny from a retailer and conspiracy to commit a felony. He could face additional charges.