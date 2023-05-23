TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Monday.
Tulsa police arrested Stanley Dandridge after a shooting at the Villas at Hope Valley near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue in January 2022. Police said Dandridge shot 38-year-old Mack Long during an argument. Long later died at a hospital.
Dandridge was facing a first-degree murder charge, but instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in court.
Dandridge is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.