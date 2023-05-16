LGBT Rights in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. − Feeling they are being used as political pawns and strawmen to distract from other problems in the state and country, Green Country lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and many others on the sexuality spectrum met Tuesday to strategize against further attacks and promote education of who they really are in the community.
 
The Human Rights Campaign and Oklahomans for Equality hosted local leaders upset, disturbs, and outraged by comments made and bills passed against the LGBT community this legislative session, particularly bills focused on transgender medicine and at times drag queens. There is also concern about how LGBT individuals including students are being seen in the eyes of the Oklahoma State Board of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters (R).
 
"Don't ignore that's happening in the flyover states," said OKEQ Director Dorothy Ballard about Oklahoma and other states testing out all sorts of legislation. "What's happening to us can and will spread out to you."
 
Ballard said by opening up the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to the forum for multiple groups and local LGBT leaders, it was more than just providing a safe space to discuss the current political climate, but it was a time to strategize as to what life in Oklahoma is going to be like, especially for kids and teens who consider themselves to be transgender.
 
"Most people fall somewhere in the middle not to one extreme or the other," Ballard said. "What they want to do is live their lives, prosper, and be happy with their families."
 
The discussion Tuesday was about finding alternative ways to engage the community in forums in public places like parks, community centers, churches, and even The Equality Center itself where open discussions about everything from gender to race can freely happen without government restrictions.
 
There was a lot of concern about already high suicide rates rising in the Tulsa LGBT community because they feel targeted and are having resources taken away from them to live the lives they want to live. There is also concern that the LGBT community has become an easily political target for some political groups.
 
"Unfortunately, we saw a lot of attacks last year and this year, and it will probably continue to happen in the future," said Molly Whitehorn, Human Rights Campaign regional campaign director.
 
The biggest focus was on Senate Bill 613 which is Oklahoma's new ban on gender altering surgery and medications associated with gender transition being prescribed to anyone under the age of 18.
 
Governor Kevin Stitt (R) said children should not be making life altering medical decisions they would later regret, and supporters pointed to states like California offering what the LGBT community refers to as gender-affirming care. The final version of SB 613 that was signed into law encourages more mental health treatment for teens and kids dealing with gender dysphoria.
 
"A lot of people don't have the resources to leave Oklahoma," Whitehorn said about the common saying "just go to California and live that way there". "It was so devastating to hear people talk about having to leave Oklahoma. These are their communities. This is where their homes are and where there families are."
 
Early on in the current legislative session, language was tied to a bill banning gender affirming care for minors, but it also banned insurance companies from covering any transgender medicines and procedures such as hormones prescribed for the gender someone was not born with. It would have required adults to pay out of pocket if they wanted to live as transgender in Oklahoma.
 
There has also been loosely used language equating gay men dressed in drag as pedophiles, but those bills are dead so far this session. However, the language used against drag performers who are gay men equating them to pedophiles continues to be used to this day, especially at the local level when LGBT groups began to apply for permits for gay pride month celebrations in multiple cities.

