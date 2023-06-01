TULSA, Okla. − Saint Francis CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson, Dr. Ryan Parker, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin spoke during a press conference Thursday afternoon to honor the lives taken during last year's mass shooting.
Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, William Love, and Amanda Glenn were shot and killed inside the Natalie Building on June 1, 2022.
Dr. Robertson thanked the Tulsa community, who stepped up to help Saint Francis employees and staff members in the aftermath. "I'm thankful that I live in a city that has a mayor that creates a community where people want to help each other, to take care of each other."
"What I feared has not come to pass. I worried that the tragedy would harden and fear our employees, making it impossible to carry out their calling. I'm grateful that my fears didn't come true," said Dr. Robertson.
Dr. Ryan Parker is the Associate Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis. She spoke about the first few hours of the event, and how adrenaline kept her from immediately grieving. "We still had a duty to show up and take care of each other, and the community needed us," said Dr. Parker. "But the process of healing is excruciating work."
Like Dr. Robertson, Dr. Parker thanked first responders and the Tulsa Police Department for their quick action and bravery. It was a statement that resonated with Mayor Bynum.
"For the rest of my life, I will always remember the immediate response to this tragedy," said Mayor Bynum. "It was a convening of heroes, the common belief that all life matters. We saw it when Tulsa police ran into the building with no hesitation. We saw it when firefighters ran into the building."
Speaking to the families of the victims, Chief Franklin asked them to look back on the happy memories. "I want the families to reflect upon the memories, those good moments. The ones that make you smile, that makes your heart feel warm, because we still have those memories."
Chief Franklin said that the hospital also had memories for his officers. It was the same hospital where Sgt. Craig Johnson was taken after he was shot during a traffic stop in June 2020.
"It's where we had our final moments with him. A lot of the people here were present for that. There is true meaning behind this building," said Chief Franklin.
"Without community, I don't think we could get through anything. We see community, this is what it's all about."