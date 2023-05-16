TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa jury found a man guilty of murder on Monday, nearly five years after he was arrested for stabbing and killing a person in a fight.
Shandrick Richardson was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Richardson was 17 years old when he was arrested for stabbing 18-year-old Rozzel Cobb in July 2018.
Police said Richardson was fighting with group when he hit a 14-year-old with a gun. The group then chased Richardson to a home near East 56th Street and South Peoria Avenue, where officers said Richardson pulled a knife and confronted the group.
Police said Richardson stabbed Cobb during a fight, and Cobb later died at a hospital.
Sentencing for Richardson is scheduled for May 25.