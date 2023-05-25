TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa International Airport held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the opening of two new areas for travelers with special needs.
There will be a sensory room for younger passengers with autism or special needs, a quiet room for older passengers with dementia, PTSD or anxiety, a lactation room for breastfeeding moms, an indoor area for pets and service animals and a family room for changing tables for adults and children.
"Our team is passionate about improving access to air travel in Tulsa because we believe that enables individuals and families the freedom to explore new parts of the world, visit loved ones, chase business opportunities and do so much more," said Alexis Higgins, Chief Executive Officer at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.
"We are excited to be able to offer these new amenities just in time for summer travel, and we welcome ideas from the community on other ways we can improve," said Higgins.
The cost for design, construction and furniture for both Guest Services Areas was $739,757.