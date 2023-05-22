Tulsa International Airport introduces new visitor pass program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TUL) announced on Monday its new TUL Visitor Pass Program that now allows non-travelers to access to the post-security side of the terminal.
The TUL Visitor Pass Program will allow non-travelers to greet their family and friends at the gate to allow for more quality time together.
FOX23 spoke with TUL's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Pierini, about the growing demand for an enhanced airport experience.
"We've been really focused on enhancing our customer experience, not only for our travelers but also for the people that are taking them to and from the airport," said Pierini.
Guests and passengers will be able to spend their time together with the exceptional amenities offered by TUL, such as food, beverage and retail.
To obtain a free TUL Visitor Pass, individuals have to complete an online application up to seven days in advance of use.
If approved, visitors will receive the TUL Visitor pass via email.
Visitors will go through the same security regulations as traveling passengers and the information provided during the application process will be run through the (TSA) Secure Flight system.
"When you apply for the pass, it still goes through the same secure flight which all passengers go through. So it's the same security that a passenger would go through. This is just allowing non-travelers to go through that same process. And then if you're approved, you'll get the pass," said Pierini.
Click here to learn more about TUL Visitor Pass Program.