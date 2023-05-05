Tulsa hosts USA BMX Legacy Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — The USA BMX Legacy Nationals has brought hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders to Tulsa at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium, May 5-7.
Nearly two-hundred Oklahomans are expected to participate in the Legacy Nationals, including Tulsa's own Payton Ridenour.
Ridenour has been racing since she was five years old and she now rides in the Elite Women's Category.
"Yeah, I love this track. In my opinion, I think it's the best track in the United States and the best facility in the United States. So we're all super thankful for your racing here and have such an awesome track to compete on," said Ridenour.
Ridenour has been training for the BMX nationals by training six days a week, putting in anywhere from eighteen to twenty hours per week.
"This is what I do outside of racing. I'm training. So this is what I train for," said Ridenour.
After the first day of the competition, Ridenour placed third.
"It works a little bit different for us where there's not any elimination rounds. We just have three finals and then they add up our points and our finishes at the end of each round and then whoever has the lowest points at the end of the day wins. So basically, every race today for us is a final. So we have to be on it," said Ridenour.
The BMX nationals are being held at Hardesty National BMX Stadium located within the national headquarters for USA BMX at 490 N. Lansing Ave. in east Tulsa.
The races begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, with participants racing well into the evening. Parking is $10 per day.
