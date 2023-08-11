Tulsa Health Department holds Back-To-School Bash for community

TULSA, Okla. -- The Tulsa Health Department held its second Back-To-School Bash on Aug. 11.
Many families come out for free immunizations, free health screenings, free school supplies and fun activities.
About 700 people attended the event in 2021.
“I think we have surpassed our numbers from last year,” said Kandy Whitley-White of the Tulsa Health Department.
Whitley-White says about 900 people attended the Back-To-School Bash this year.
“I think it’s very important because there are so many people that are in need of these services that we provide at the Tulsa Health Department. So many people are not aware of the services that we provide, especially at the north center. It’s important that they know that it is accessible in their community,” said Whitley-White.