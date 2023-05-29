TULSA, Okla. — It starts with a one-mile run, then some pull ups, pushups and squats, then another one-mile run.
Retired U.S. Major Andy Taylor did the workout Monday with more than 120 other people at Crossfit 51 in Tulsa. It is a workout named after U.S. Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy who died in combat in 2005.
“If you have seen the movie Lone Survivor then you have seen the story of what Michael Murphy did, but the challenge itself … was a workout he would regularly do,” Taylor said.
The Crossfit 51 Instagram page shows what it meant to everyone who did it.
“It is nice for us to stop our busy lives and schedules and acknowledge the service of our fallen soldiers and acknowledge the sacrifice they made for our country,” said Michelle Rahim.
As if doing it once wasn’t enough, FOX23 asked the gym's owner Michelle Rahim and Ret. Major Taylor to pull up their sleeves, no pun intended, and do some of it again.
“In the midst of this physical and mental suffering that we are going through, for about an hour that is, pales in comparison to the suffering that has gone on with Murphy and other fallen comrades,” Taylor said.
FOX23 asked Taylor about the importance of this workout and Memorial Day. He says it’s for all the fallen service men and women who have given their lives for our freedom.
“I remember so many names,” he said.
What gets him through the hard memories?
“I think it is the Grace of the Lord Jesus Christ that helps me do that," he answered.
What gets himself, Rahim and the other through the workout is the bond of pain.
“There is this sense of community in crossfit that has gone the extra mile to bring to remembrance these heroes by naming workouts after them,” he said.