TULSA, Okla. — Curbside greenwaste collection will start Friday for Tulsa residents with leftover debris from a severe storm in June.
The Father's Day storm resulted in thousands of dollars in damage across Green Country and left more than 200,000 homes without power.
The City of Tulsa's curbside debris pickup starts in midtown Tulsa, most heavily affected by the storms, and will conclude in the lowest-impacted areas. Friday's pickup is near Cherry Street and Brookside.
City contractors will work through zones over the next few weeks to collect curbside greenwaste in yards that has not already been picked up or taken to the temporary mulch site.
When collections begin, contractors will sweep through each zone and then one final sweep when the initial collection ends.
The last zone is scheduled to be serviced Aug. 9. A zone map with pickup dates can be found here.
Residents are asked to prepare all greenwaste by getting it to the curb so that it can be picked up.
Preparing greenwaste for pickup
- Greenwaste needs to be cut in lengths no longer than 5 feet long
- Don't mix greenwaste with trash or anything else
- Greenwaste should not be in bags
- Stack greenwaste at the curb, making sure it doesn't cover up mailboxes or water meters
- Do not stack greenwaste under powerlines
- Make sure cars are not parked in front of greenwaste
A full list of guidelines and additional information can be found here.
The city's temporary greenwaste site at East Latimer Street and North 89th East Avenue remains open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.