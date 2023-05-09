Tulsa golfers weigh in on LIV Golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow will play host to thousands of golf fans during LIV Golf Tulsa.
FOX23 News spent time at LaFortune Park on Tuesday to learn more about what local golfers have to say about the high-profile event.
While some in the golfing community are excited about another large golfing event coming to Tulsa, not everyone supports the Saudi-backed league, which some feel is being used to draw attention away from the country's poor human rights record.
From the eighteenth green to shaded seating, the stage is being set for Cedar Ridge Country Club to host LIV Golf Tulsa May 12 - 14.
FOX23 caught up with a landscape architect and her assistant Tuesday afternoon as they put the finishing touches on landscaping outside of Club 54 at the eighteenth green.
However, the show's real stars are some of the world's top golfers, including Oklahoma's own Talor Gooch, who will be in Broken Arrow for the LIV Golf Tulsa.
Tournament Chairman Frank Billings said ticket sales have been very good.
"We're expecting to see over ten thousand people a day for the event, and you know we've seen strong ticket sales not just for ground passes but for all the hospitality venues as well," said Billings.
However, not everyone is excited about LIV Golf coming to Green Country.
The public investment fund of Saudi Arabia owns 93 percent of LIV Golf which has wooed some of golf's biggest names away from the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are also suing each other.
FOX23 spoke with local golfers at LaFortune Park to see how they feel about LIV Golf coming to Broken Arrow.
Avid golfer Tom Bates did not mince words when asked how he feels about LIV Golf.
"I just feel like that the Saudis are, you know, using the LIV as well as some of the other sports venues that they're pouring billions of dollars into as a way to try and cleanse their image and their image is not particularly good in my mind between 9/11 and the Jamal Khashoggi episode, and some other human rights things going on there, so I won't be going," said Bates.
"I'm not a fan of LIV Golf, so the PGA, yes, I like the PGA, but LIV it's all about money," said Mack Baughn.
On the other hand, Golfer Julia Wood remarked that she would not mind seeing some of the golfers this weekend.
"I'm not happy that there are a bunch of guys that went off to a different program but you know it is what it is and for me who loves golf I'd love to see some great golfers," said Wood.
Golfer Ivan Hernandez hopes to attend if he gets a free ticket.
"I am excited about it. I hope I get to go. I may receive a free ticket, so I may go this Friday," said Hernandez.
"For me, it's just about the sport, pushing the game, you know, globally," Hernandez added.
We also asked Billings about his response to those who object to the tournament coming to Broken Arrow.
"For us, it's 100 percent about having the top forty-eight golfers in the world come out and play Cedar Ridge and we look forward to seeing them competing," he said.
A group called 9/11 Justice, who object to the Saudi-funded golf league, have reportedly protested at LIV tournaments in the past.
The Saudi Arabian government has insisted it was not complicit in the September 11th terrorist attacks.