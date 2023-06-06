Tulsa Fire Department
TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa firefighters should have the ability to use medicinal marijuana to relieve pain and other job-related stress, says Tulsa Firefighters Local 176 Union President Matt Lay. 

"Originally, it was brought to us by a lot of service members that talked about being able to move away from schedule 2 narcotics and a litany of prescriptions they were on, using cannabis-based products," Lay said.
 
Grant Miller, City Councilor for District 5 agrees, saying he supports medical choice.
 
"I think it's important for our firefighters have an alternative to these hardcore pain medications that they're forced to take right now," Miller said, "So, if we have a firefighter who is injured on the job, is burned, breaks a limb, tears a knee out of place, something like that, they're going to be in pretty severe pain."
 
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum recently spoke about the issue, saying the city has to be cautious and deliberate in discussing allowing the use of medical marijuana for firefighters.
 
"The challenge for us, as a city," Bynum said, "and it's been elevated by both the City Physician and the Chief of the Fire Department is that medical marijuana right now. The dosages are not federally regulated in the way that, say, any, pretty much any other medication you would take, and that we would allow employees to take, would be regulated. And so, when you're talking about hundreds of firefighters who are responsible for the lives and safety of hundreds of thousands of people, I'm not going to rush in and just do something and hope that it works for the best."
 
Lay says the union has researched the issued for the last five years, since medical marijuana was legalized in Oklahoma.
 
He says the union has brought the issue before Tulsa Fire Department administration and City of Tulsa management to discuss how it could be implemented to improve the lives of Tulsa's firefighters.

