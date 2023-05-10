TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter is in need of blood after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Harrison Moseby, 25, is a third-generation firefighter, following the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
Now, he's in need of O negative blood. He's undergoing emergency cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, after he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer.
Katy Hylander organized a blood drive to help meet Moseby’s need, because type O negative is one the rarest blood types in the world.
On May 26, type O negative donors are asked to give blood at the Mission Center on North Garnett Road in Owasso.
Moseby has a lot to look forward to. His second baby was born just before he left for treatment.
If you know someone in the Houston area who wants to help, they can call MD Anderson at 713-792-7777 to schedule an appointment for a credit donation to Moseby.
If you'd like to help Moseby's family with medical expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe.