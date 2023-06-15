TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter is back at a Houston hospital where he received news that his cancer has spread since his last visit.
Harrison Moseby said on Facebook he's back at the MD Anderson Cancer Center where his oncologist told him his cancer has grown and spread since he had a forequarter amputation in May.
Moseby has been fighting a rare form of soft tissue cancer since last year.
Moseby said the latest scan shows more than a dozen metastatic spots throughout his body in both the bones and soft tissue, and a large tumor growing on top of his right thigh that is causing him pain.
"The good news is we are wasting no time with treatment and will be able to start chemo tomorrow," said Moseby in the post on Wednesday. "They plan to hold us at least a few more days to monitor everything as we get started."
Moseby had returned to Tulsa from Houston about a week ago, but that homecoming was short-lived after a possible post-surgery infection sent him back to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Moseby said Wednesday he plans to continue care in Tulsa with Oklahoma Cancer Specialists.
Marshall Brewing hosted a fundraiser for Moseby on Saturday, where organizers said about $100,000 was raised for Moseby's medical care. You can donate to help Moseby's family with medical expenses here.