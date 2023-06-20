Tulsa Fire Department warns people about the laws over burning debris

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) has warned the public on the laws over burning debris after Sunday's severe storms.
Officials say burning storm debris is illegal in city limits.
"We have had significant number of residents within the Tulsa area decide to burn their storm debris in their yards open burning is prohibited within in the City of Tulsa," said Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker.
TFD says you are not allowed to openly burn piles of things like tree branches and construction debris in the city
Officials say you are still allowed to light recreational fires in a chimney or an outdoor fire pit but you cannot use them to burn storm debris
There is a city ordinance making it a misdemeanor and TFD says they have been getting multiple calls.
"We currently have too much fine fuel that’s available to burn within the city even though it looks green out there the leaves and branches are already beginning to dry. I was just in a fire in the north west section of the city where what looked like nice green grass was burning just as easily as anything else," said Baker.
TFD says if there is a failure to comply with the city ordinance you could be handed a citation with a fine of up to $220 dollars.