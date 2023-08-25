TULSA, Okla. — A quarter of $1 million-worth of equipment was taken from a Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) rescue trailer while it was in the shop, according to TFD.
TFD Rescue Coordinator and Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OK-TF1) Program Manager Terry Sivadon said the departments rely on the equipment to help during emergencies and disasters.
OK-TF1 deploys around the country to help in disaster situations, and the thieves hit the trailer right at the beginning of hurricane season.
“How are we going to do our job right now if we are called for an emergency or disaster? That's the equipment we rely on to get the job done,” said Sivadon.
Sivadon said they took the trailer to Southwest Trailers and Equipment near Interstate 244 and North Memorial Drive for some work on July 7. More than two weeks later on July 24, they got a call that the locks had been cut on it.
Sivadon said thieves stole nearly 30 large Hardigg cases full of equipment.
Some of the most important things missing include power tools and breaching and breaking equipment that cut through concrete or metal.
Several search cameras and thermal imaging cameras are also missing, plus two sets of jaws of life, specialized equipment that Sivadon said the thieves will likely try to sell. Sivadon said it could currently be sitting in storage as the thieves wait for investigators to stop looking.
“We could use all the help we could to get our equipment back,” said Sivadon. “We use that equipment to rescue people and save people."
If you have any information about where the equipment might be, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.