TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Fire Department (TFD) announced its newest addition to Fire Station 16, a new fire engine.
On Friday, Engine 16 was officially put into service, replacing the previous one that had been in use since 2007.
Chief Michael Baker spoke with FOX23 about the significance of Station 16 receiving the new fire engine.
"These trucks are driven on a variety of calls, structure, fires, medical emergencies, traffic accidents and different things such as that, that are really increasing over the city, especially after the pandemic," said Baker.
"We deserve to have our firefighters in the safest, most comfortable apparatus we can," said Baker.
Baker said there are several factors when deciding whether a fire station receives new equipment.
"It's actually a fairly scientific and labor process but really, it's what the age of the vehicle is. The engine hours, how many miles the truck has on it and so we have to really prioritize," said Baker.
Engine 16 has a new, smaller design that allows for better navigation in narrow streets or between vehicles and traffic throughout the city.
The truck also includes rapid deploy fire hoes and improved lighting to provide a better visual to drivers approaching the vehicle.
"This engine, unfortunately, will not solve all of our gaps. We still have a lot of older vehicles that we're replacing in our fleet," said Baker.
"It's not a cheap piece of equipment and firefighters take a lot of pride in their fire apparatus. This is where they work, this is their work vehicle. And so we want to make sure that they have high quality, it's safe and that they have some pride in it," said Baker.