OWASSO, Okla. — Future Tulsa firefighters are putting their skills to the test.
Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) cadets took a trip to Owasso to train on some very realistic emergencies so they will be ready for the unexpected.
"We're just trying to get them ready. Trying to get them to hit the ground running," said TFD Chief Bryan Lloyd.
Cadets trained at the Owasso Fire Department's facility which will provide them with experience in an unfamiliar place.
"By coming here, they've never seen this. And that is exactly what it's going to be when you respond to a house fire," said Lloyd.
TFD said they're using realistic-looking fake houses and dummies used as victims planted throughout the houses to simulate real emergencies.
"[We're] practicing the proper ways to pull them out and where to put them," said TFD Cadet Patrick Calip.
The simulation even includes the calls no firefighter ever wants to hear.
"Every so often we'll have a fake mayday call and have a firefighter go down," said Calip.
This week of simulations is one of the last things the cadets will do before graduating late next week.
"It's giving them a taste of what they're going to experience, potentially their first day when they get out to the fire company in two weeks," said Lloyd.
The training is excruciating in the summer heat, but it also comes with life-changing experiences and camaraderie.
"We're really a team, a brotherhood. We have each other's back," said Calip. "We love each other like family."
While Tuesday's training focused on recuing fellow firefighters from a burning building, Wednesday's training will focus on rescuing people who don't have things like oxygen tanks and protective gear.