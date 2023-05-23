Tulsa fifth graders learn it's okay to 'crack up' on Egg Drop Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fifth graders tested out their STEM skills during their egg drop day on Tuesday.
Fifth graders at Eisenhower International School in Tulsa built egg-containers in order to catch a raw egg from a 20-foot drop and keep it intact.
Kirstan Eicher, a teacher at Eisenhower, said the students have been learning about inventors, gravity and grit. She said she teaches the students if it doesn't work the first time, try again.
"So the students are going to be dropping from 20 feet and if their egg survives a 20-foot-drop, they get to take it up to 30 feet," Eicher said.
She said there is a panel of judges that determine whether the egg survived the drop or not, and they didn't want to leave other students out so the panel is made up of Pre-K students.
Eicher said she also did the egg drop when she was in fifth grade and she loved it and so she wanted to share that with her students.
"I think it's important that they see that nothing is impossible," Eicher said.
Fifth grader Jack said he watched a Youtube video to determine the best process to build his egg container. Although it wasn't successful and the egg fell out, he's not sad because next year, he'll get to try again at his middle school that does the same experiment.
She said it gets the students excited to learn when they do experiments like this. Seeing their teacher in the air on a 50-foot-crane, dropping eggs, is not something they see everyday and it brings fun into the learning, Eicher said.
Jack said Eicher is a great teacher and it's pretty cool to see her hanging out 20-30 feet in the air on the crane.
What a way for the students to end the school year on a bang..or better yet, a crack!