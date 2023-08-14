Tulsa families standing in solidarity for their loved ones suffering in Manipur

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Families originally from Manipur, a state of India, are standing in solidarity against an ethnic cleansing that has devastated their people since May of this year.
Around 150 people gathered at Hunter Park for a rally and candlelight vigil, Sunday night to honor the lives lost in Manipur in the last 100 days.
FOX23 learned how the people of Manipur have lost their homes, their villages and their lives.
Organizers wrote the name of each person on poster boards who have reportedly lost their lives within the ethic violence and called them, "martyrs."
Hundreds of churches and homes have been burned in the region, even entire villages have been completely wiped out.
Dr. Sei Touthang, President of the Kuki Inpi USA has lived in Tulsa for 25 years and grew up in Manipur. He shed light on the complexity of the conflict.
“Manipur has at least three major communities. The Meitei in the valley and the Hill tribes, between the Kukis and Nagas. And for some reason, the Meitei who lives in the valleys, decided to encroach on the hill tribes' land. And there is the beginning,” said Dr. Touthang. “And then they resort to violence to try to get the land by force.”
Dr. Touthang says many of the Kuki people that live in the United States reside in the Tulsa area.
Lydia Tombing Khuptong with the North American Manipur Tribal Association has lived in Jenks for more than 25 years.
Khuptong says that her people in Manipur are being attacked and forced out of their homes.
“They were killed and houses were burned and looted. Not just that, churches were burned. And they don’t have peace,” said Khuptong.
Khuptong also adds that in late July, a video showing two Kuki women being sexually assaulted was leaked to the internet.
“We don’t want to be silenced anymore. We want to be the voices of the voiceless. Not only were their voices stripped, but their clothes, their dignity. Everything was stripped,” said Khuptong. “The worst part is, our young men and women, starting from 17-24, they can no longer continue their education. Now, instead of holding books, they hold arms. They have to do that. If they don’t protect our people, then our homes will be burned."
Seikan Touthang, Pastor of Peniel Baptist Church has been in Tulsa since 1998. He says there are nights that all he can do is cry and pray himself to sleep.
“Even my mom is displaced right now. My mom, we built a nice house for her and yet it burned down and now she is living in a filthy camp. So, she is more than 85,” said Pastor Touthang.
Many of the Kuzi people say that they hope that the Indian government will do something to bring peace, to bring accountability and to bring an end to this devastating conflict.
Khuptong says that she is praying that there will be a change for her people in Manipur.
“Living in America helps me to appreciate the freedoms that I have as a woman as a mom, as a mother and a daughter. That can’t be said for my sister back home. I would like them to have that same freedom,” said Khuptong.