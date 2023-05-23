TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa elementary students celebrated "Outdoor Art Day" on Tuesday in order to explore their creativity and enjoy the warm weather.
"This is one of our school traditions. We do Outdoor Art Day where the kids chalk the sidewalks all the way from 19th to 21st and Cincinnati," said Katie Ryan, teacher at Council Oak Elementary School in Tulsa. "It's just pretty for the last week of school."
Ryan said it gives the students the chance to explore their creativity, as all the students art is unique, and the students are given no guidelines on what they have to draw so it's completely up to them.
"They can get some really fascinating patterns and prints," Ryan said. "They can also explore mixing colors with the chalks."
Student Cade Stevenson said he enjoys coloring outside because it's something he does with his brother at home and now he gets to share it with his classmates.
Ryan said this day started during distance learning when many students weren't physically in class due to the pandemic. She said it was a way to get students out of the house to do something fun while remaining distanced safely.
It became a tradition over the three years and Ryan said they still do it on the sidewalks because it allows the neighborhood to see the students artwork.
"If it was inside, we would enjoy it, but not everyone else could see it," Ryan said.