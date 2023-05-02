Tulsa Downtown Partnership discuss development and economic growth in Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Downtown Partnership (DTP) met on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing development and economic growth in Downtown Tulsa.
During the meeting, DTP unveiled its first State of Downtown Report that shared data and statistics regarding Downtown Tulsa's current status and post-pandemic recovery.
FOX23 spoke with Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of McNellie's Group. Elliot also chaired the Downtown Coordinating Council and is a current board member.
"Obviously, there's a lot more to do post-pandemic office recovery that hasn't been great. We still have a lot of people who aren't back in the office full-time, and so that presents some challenges, but our venues are full," said Elliot.
The meeting also featured a discussion on the issues of homelessness and affordable housing and the proposed plans to fix it.
"You see a lot of unsheltered people in downtown. And that's simply just because this is where they can get the services that they need. And so it makes it an acute problem for downtown, but it's a problem across the city. It's an issue that as a society, as a city we need to deal with. And certainly in downtown, we're very aware of it," said Elliot.
Elliot said low-barrier shelters could be a step towards helping those without housing.
"We know that we need low barrier shelters for people to just be able to get out of the street for the night. So that's one thing that I think is a big deal that not many people are talking about. We need gender specific shelters that exist in other cities that we don't have right now that we need to invest in," said Elliot.
During the meeting, several key ambitions for Downtown Tulsa were discussed, including converting one-way streets to multi-lanes, improving downtown maintenance and redeveloping parking lots to create more housing options.
"We need to create more housing. We need to create more opportunities for people to open small businesses. And so there's a long arc to this downtown development. But I think there's a lot of reason for optimism," said Elliot.
Click here to view the 2023 State of Downtown Report.