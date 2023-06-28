Tulsa Day Center seeking clothing and shoe donations

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is seeking gently used donations to give to those in need at their location in downtown Tulsa.
The gently used donations include items such as tennis shoes and men's or women's clothing of all sizes.
FOX23 spoke with the Director of Development, Monica Martin, on their need for the donations.
"We go through about 150 outfits a day and so with the increase in people that we're seeing now, it emptied us out," said Martin.
Martin says due to the summer weather approaching, many people are in need of cooler clothes, such as t-shirts and shorts.
The Day Center serves 300 to 400 people daily, providing shelter, clothing and medical assistance.
Donations are accepted seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can drop of donations behind The Tulsa Day Center. Ring the doorbell when you arrive or call 918-583-5588 and someone will assist you.