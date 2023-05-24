TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers has partnered with a local business to combat the problems of catalytic converter thefts.
Jiffy Lube announced it is now a part of the Etch to Protect program.
As FOX23 and Crime Stoppers work for a safer community, the program, as well as a big recent bust, are helping to cut back the number of people victimized.
While getting your oil change at Jiffy Lube, they can make your catalytic converter less appealing to thieves, in five minutes, for free.
"We are happy to do this service. Again it's free. It's something we want to do to serve the community," said Jiffy Lube area supervisor Allen Mason.
"We love giving back to the community and saw this as an opportunity to help," said Jiffy Lube area supervisor Mark Scott.
Seventeen Tulsa area locations will etch your VIN and spray neon paint on your catalytic converter.
Lt. Brad Staggs says the etching helps to identify the victims and the painting is the deterrent.
"We are hoping that these criminals won't be able to sell these painted catalytic converters down the road," said Lt. Brad Staggs with Tulsa Police.
In 2022, Crime Stoppers partnered with local dealerships to also help with the problems of catalytic converter thefts.
Police say with the new laws for harsher penalties against theft and the nationwide takedown of a theft ring in November. The thefts decreased in Tulsa.
Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish says in the four months leading up to the takedown. They saw 285 catalytic converter thefts.
During the four months after, only thirty were reported.
"So the public, the police and the private industry working together can make a difference and we encourage the public to come out and take advantage of the opportunity," said Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish.