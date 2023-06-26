TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is mourning the loss of a 20-year-old honorary deputy who died from cancer.
After years of battling cancer, Cade Wegener passed away Monday morning. TCSO first made Wegener an honorary deputy in 2016 and presented him with the “Hero Among Heroes” award.
"Cade was an amazing person who inspired all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office," said TCSO on social media.
Wegener, who had down syndrome, was named Berryhill High School's Mr. Berryhill in 2022.