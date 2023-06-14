Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conduct active shooter training

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) conducted an active shooter training at Liberty High School.
In light of recent active shooter tragedies across the nation, TCSP wants parents and students to know that deputies are well trained and stand ready to respond if needed.
"We want to understand the layouts of the schools because if you have an idea of the layout of the school, our response is going to be better," said Deputy Daniel Gullett.
Gullett says the trainings not only allow deputies to practice the skills they need, it also gives them the knowledge of the layout of each campus.
This is the second year that TCSO conducted this type of training in the area.