TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, a Tulsa County man was charged with first degree murder of a 17-month-old baby and the mother of the child is in jail.
Leroy Johnson, the father of the baby, says he thinks about his daughter during the day and before he goes to bed.
“Then I snap back into reality and it’s like she’s never ever coming back, like the scariest part is the never like she is never coming back. You’ll never get to pick her up again or hold her little hand,” Johnson said.
The last time he got to do that, he was in the hospital before he had to take her off-life support.
“The last look in her eye. She opened her eye. When they handed her to me and I tried to look as long as I could and then she closed them and it was like everything. I can’t be me, like, who I am used to being,” he said.
According to the arrest report of Thomas Ivy, Ivy said the victim had fallen close to the bridge at the apartment.
The documents say police pressed him saying it had to be by a forceful traumatic event, like a car accident.
Ivy was arrested and according to court documents the child suffered internal injuries including a perforated bowel and bruised pancreas as well as liver damage and brain damage.
Ivy is currently at the jail in Muscogee Creek Nation and officials confirm that Emily Frazier is also in custody.
Arrest records show the two were together during the time the incident happened even though previously court records show Frazier filed protective orders against Thomas that was removed shortly before her death.
“I don’t know how many dangerous situations this girl had my daughter in but I know it’s been multiple,” Johnson said.
Now Leroy says he is left without his daughter and with no answers.
“What is justice, justice should have been when y’all went and checked the first time. She should have been taken the first time from her mama and kept away from her mama. That would have been justice now because the baby is dead. I don’t want to hear … about justice because there is nothing you can do to them,” Johnson sad.
Muscogee Creek Nation officials say they are also planning to seek tribal charges against Ivy.
Ivy was also charged with domestic assault and battery against Frazie.