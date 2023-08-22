TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators are looking for a man they said is wanted for kidnapping and severely beating a woman in Tulsa County.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Bobby Lee Mann is wanted for kidnapping and assault after a woman said he kidnapped, repeatedly beat and strangled her over the course of three days.
TCSO said deputies responded to a call Monday from an injured woman who said she had escaped from her kidnapper near Charles Page Boulevard and South 81st West Avenue.
Deputies found the woman so badly beaten that she had to be taken to a hospital, according to TCSO.
TCSO said the woman told them that she was at a motel near Charles Page Boulevard and South 33rd West Avenue on Saturday, when she ran into Mann, who is her ex-boyfriend.
The woman told TCSO that Mann was angry because she refused to drop charges against him in connection with a previous domestic assault. She said Mann pulled a knife and threatened to kill her unless she returned with him to his homeless encampment, according to TCSO.
TCSO said the woman told them that over the following days, Mann repeatedly beat her, strangled her and threatened to rape her. When Mann fell asleep Monday afternoon, she was able to escape the camp and flag someone down to ask for help, according to TCSO.
TCSO said Mann is a 53-year-old white man, 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be riding a red 10-speed bike that says "Specialized" in white lettering on the frame.
TCSO asks anyone who sees Mann to call 911.