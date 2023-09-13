TULSA, Okla. − The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced a man has been charged in connection to the 2021 triple homicide in Turley.
Detectives have been working on this case for nearly two years now and at a press conference held at the Sheriff’s Office Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says this is something of a relief to have got to this stage.
A relief not just for them, but also for the families of the victims.
Regalado announced John Bryan Goode has been charged in connection to the murders of Jack Grimes, Grimes' friend and business partner Dewayne Selby, and Selby’s mother, Glenda "Cookie" Parton.
“For our purposes he is a suspect in three murders and we’re moving forward with those facts,” Regalado said.
Recently, Goode was sentenced 32 and a half years in prison in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place last May.
He's also the person of interest in another unsolved homicide case out of Turley.
Regalado said Goode was a person of interest in the triple homicide case from early on in the investigation.
“He had been seen several times with each of these victims leading up to their disappearance and subsequent murders,” Regalado said.
Grimes, Selby and Parton all disappeared in Turley in late Oct. 2021.
Regalado says that Goode had been homeless but was living with Grimes and Selby when they went missing.
“There was a familiarity, whether it was friendship or more, we're not sure, but what we do know is he's the last person to see them,” Regalado said.
An affidavit in the case says on Oct. 22, 2021, Grimes and Selby were supposed to go to a horse show in Texas but never arrived.
Then, on Oct. 26, Selby’s mom, Parton, also went missing.
She'd set out to look for her son and the last person she was seen with was Goode, according to the affidavit.
Parton’s car was found a mile east of where the men lived.
Two days later, on Oct. 28, 2021, Grimes' Ford Taurus was found at Mohawk Park.
On Oct. 31, Grimes’ remains were found in a field less than a mile from the house he and Selby shared. He had been shot in the back of the head and his body dismembered.
In the months that followed, the families desperately searched for answers to where Parton and Selby could be. Back in November last year, Parton's son, James Selby, said it was hard to live with.
“It's just tough to think that somebody took my mom and threw her away you know what I mean, I just, it's just something you can't, you can't fathom that,” James said.
It wasn't until last month, Aug. 14, 2023, one year and 10 months after they went missing, that the remains of Parton and Selby were recovered, near where Grimes was found.
Regalado said he hopes the charges bring some relief to the victims’ families.
“It provides a tiny bit of closure, it's the first part in the criminal justice system, obviously the judicial part will take place next, and I think like the rest of us they hope that things run as smoothly as they can in case like this moving forward and that justice will prevail,” Regalado said.
Regalado said charges have been filed but they still have work to do on the case and are still asking the public for any information if they have any that they haven’t come forward with yet.