TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County DA has filed charges against one of the teens involved in the deadly car crash near 71st and Memorial on Monday.
Fifteen-year-old Jakoby Davon Lee-Golston, the driver of the SUV police said was stolen, has been charged as an adult with one count of first degree felony murder, one count of endangering others while eluding police, one count of causing bodily injury while eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Tulsa Police say officers were following an SUV that was reported stolen and spotted on a FLOCK camera, on Monday.
The SUV was parked, and officers were running after two teenagers who managed to get in the SUV and drive off.
The officers didn't catch up with the teens until after they had crashed out.
Andrew Berryman, 22, was killed and Tyler Parrett, 21, was seriously injured in the wreck after the SUV crashed into their car.
Both teens in the SUV were then taken into custody.
The passenger of the suspect's vehicle has not yet been charged with anything as police are still investigating.